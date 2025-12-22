Multiple fatalities reported as Mexican Navy plane crashes off Texas coast, recovery effort underway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Mexican Navy aircraft conducting a medical support mission crashed near the Galveston Causeway in Texas on Monday, prompting a multi-agency response from local law enforcement and Texas officials as investigators began working to determine the cause.

The Mexican Navy secretary said on X that one of the Navy’s planes was conducting a medical mission in coordination with the Michou and Mau Foundation when it experienced an incident during its approach near Galveston, Texas.

The Mexican Navy said in a statement that the aircraft involved was a King Air ANX 1209.

According to the Mexican Navy, eight people were on board the aircraft – four naval crew members and four civilians – when it crashed during its approach near Galveston.

Search and rescue protocols were immediately activated following the crash in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, which has rescued six people so far. Four were found alive, while two deaths have been confirmed. Efforts remain underway to rescue two additional people still believed to be inside the wreckage, the Mexican Navy said.

According to the Michou and Mau Foundation’s website, its vision is to "provide assistance so that children with severe burns have the best advanced treatment programs and multidisciplinary care."

The Mexican Navy added that search and rescue efforts were immediately activated in coordination with local authorities.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said its personnel also responded to the plane crash near the base of the causeway.

"Sheriff’s Office personnel, including the dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol are assisting at the scene," the sheriff’s office said, adding that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is leading the crash investigation with the help of the sheriff’s office and Galveston Police Department.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DPS and the Michou and Mau Foundation for additional information about the crash.

Search and recovery efforts are underway as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.