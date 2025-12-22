Pope Leo appoints pro-immigration bishop to diocese home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Leo XIV has announced a pro-immigration pastor as bishop of Palm Beach, Florida, which is home to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

On Friday, Pope Leo named Rev. Manuel de Jesús Rodríguez, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Queens, New York, as the new bishop of Palm Beach, Florida.

Rodríguez, born in the Dominican Republic and ordained a priest in 2004, has been described as a supporter of immigrant rights.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Rodríguez said, "I never, never, never expected anything even close to this," and added, "I’m even a little bit scared. But I trust in God’s assistance. One thing I can tell you is that this diocese is a diocese of hard-working priests and hard-working people, and I’m here to help."

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located in the Diocese of Palm Beach, and Rodríguez said he wants to "help" Trump when it comes to immigration.

"The president is doing really good things, not only for the United States, but for the world. But when it comes to the migrant, the immigration policy, we want to help," Rodriguez told the AP. "We want to assist the president as a church because we believe that we can do better… than the way we’re doing this right now."

Rodríguez said he believes it isn’t appropriate to enforce immigration policy on minors.

"When it comes to enforcing immigration laws, we shouldn’t be enforcing them by focusing on deporting 5-year-olds, 12-year-olds, 9-year-old kids, people that have never committed any crime," Rodriguez said. "So, we’re here to help. We’re willing to help, and God willing, we will."

In November, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a "special message" on immigration , which said in part: "Catholic teaching exhorts nations to recognize the fundamental dignity of all persons, including immigrants. We bishops advocate for a meaningful reform of our nation’s immigration laws and procedures. Human dignity and national security are not in conflict. Both are possible if people of good will work together."

It added, "We recognize that nations have a responsibility to regulate their borders and establish a just and orderly immigration system for the sake of the common good. Without such processes, immigrants face the risk of trafficking and other forms of exploitation. Safe and legal pathways serve as an antidote to such risks."