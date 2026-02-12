Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Woman allegedly steals bus from elementary school parking lot, goes on late night ride

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Authorities in Georgia are searching for a woman accused of stealing a full-size school bus from an elementary school and driving it nearly 40 miles before abandoning it in another county, officials said.

The bus was taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School in Coweta County in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 and later recovered in Temple, a city in Carroll County, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Investigators said the suspect did not have to force entry because she apparently had a key.

A woman sits in the driver's seat of a stolen school bus.

A school bus was taken from Arbor Springs Elementary School in Georgia. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Internal surveillance cameras on the bus captured images of the woman during the incident, and a bag or purse that could be seen on the front seat.

The bus was recovered without any visible damage and occurred on school property outside of normal school hours, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

"We’re asking the public, especially those in Temple, Georgia, that area," the sheriff’s office told the local station. "If they recognize whoever’s in the photo please reach out to investigator Taylor."

