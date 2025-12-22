Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

98 Minnesota mayors warn state fiscal policies are hurting cities, residents and local budgets

A letter to state lawmakers cites fraud, unchecked spending and forcing property tax increases on residents and businesses

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
How fake PDFs and ignored warnings enabled massive Minnesota fraud Video

Minnesota state Senator Michael Kreun, Townhall columnist Dustin Grage and former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab discuss the intricacies of the evolving Minnesota fraud scandal.  

A group of 98 Minnesota mayors raised concerns with state leaders in a letter about their state's fiscal policies, saying they have impacted their cities and residents, noting a disappearing $18 billion surplus and a projected $2.9 billion to $3 billion deficit for the 2028-29 biennium.

In a letter to state lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz, the 98 mayors expressed concern and frustration, said the state was slipping in national economic rankings.

"Fraud, unchecked spending, and inconsistent fiscal management in St. Paul have trickled down to our cities—reducing our capacity to plan responsibly, maintain infrastructure, hire and retain employees, and sustain core services without overburdening local taxpayers," the letter states. 

'EPICENTER OF FRAUD': MINNESOTA'S EMPTY STOMACHS, FAKE AUTISM THERAPY AND A SCANDAL THAT COULD TOP $2 BILLION

A man walks in front of the Minnesota State Capitol building at sunset in St. Paul, Minnesota.

A man walks in front of the Minnesota State Capitol building at sunset in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Cities across the state now face workforce shortages, slowed business investment, rising operational and construction costs, and families choosing to leave Minnesota altogether, the letter states. 

In addition, the mayors noted potential property tax increases as a result of unfunded state mandates and costs that force cities to shift the burden to residents and businesses.

"There is a growing disconnect between state-level fiscal decisions and the strain they place on the cities we lead, the letter said. "When the state expands programs or shifts responsibilities without stable funding, it is our residents—families, seniors, businesses, and workers—who ultimately bear the cost."

Unfunded mandates include requests for schools, health and human services, and public safety.

Minnesota Republican lawmakers put the blame on Walz and Democrats

MINNESOTA’S ANTI-FRAUD SPENDING HAS QUIETLY BALLOONED, LEAVING TAXPAYERS TO PAY FOR FAILURE TWICE

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaking at a presser.  (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

"Governor Walz and Democrats passed unaffordable spending and tax increases along with unfunded mandates on the promise it would make life more affordable," state Republican Sen. Andrew Lang, who serves as the Lead on the Senate State and Local Government Committee, said in a statement. "In reality they just passed down the costs to local governments, schools, and small businesses, who in turn pass down costs to local taxpayers and consumers.

"Minnesota Counties sounded the alarm early last session about the proposals to shift costs onto their budgets, so I’m not surprised that nearly 100 mayors across the state are raising their own concerns. This letter is a warning that we must reduce state spending, stop the massive fraud plaguing our state, and remove unnecessary mandates to keep life affordable for everyone."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz's office. 

The mayors noted that a state statute requires a balanced budget but that relying on one-time surplus dollars has created structural strain. 

Minnesota charges six more people in massive fraud scheme Video

"Our state owes it to our citizens to practice responsible fiscal management and to stop taxing our families, seniors, and businesses out of Minnesota," they said. "We urge the Legislature to course-correct and to remember that every dollar you manage belongs not to the Capitol, but to the people of Minnesota."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

