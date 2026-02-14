Over 190,000 "lethal" doses of cocaine seized in Valentine's Day week bust at southern border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the Laredo Port of Entry seized 190,000 lethal doses of cocaine worth $6,800,000, according to a press release.

The drugs were seized from a truck delivering flowers at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on Tuesday.

A 2018 T3 International tractor and trailer was referred for inspection by a CBP officer. The vehicle had a shipment of "roses/fresh flowers."

Officers seized a total of 211 packages containing 516.76 pounds of alleged cocaine following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination.

Laredo Port of Entry director Alberto Flores said in the release the "substantial" seizure "highlights the steadfast dedication of our officers in safeguarding our borders and communities from the threat of illicit drug trafficking."

"The discovery within a shipment of roses demonstrates the vigilance and expertise of our officers," said Flores.

He added, "Their commitment to the mission reflects the high standards of service CBP upholds, and their actions continue to make a meaningful impact in protecting our nation."

The World Trade International Bridge connects the United States and Mexico over the Rio Grande between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Over the Super Bowl weekend, a fugitive was apprehended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

A CBP officer requested a secondary examination for a 64-year-old male, Rito Bueno, matching him to an arrest warrant.

"Bueno has been wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child," read a press release at the time.

Bueno was transported to Webb County jail in Laredo for adjudication of the warrant.

