Chiefs announce relocation to Kansas by the 2031 NFL season with new domed stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs made a major announcement on Monday, as they revealed their move from Missouri and Arrowhead Stadium to a new domed stadium in Kansas.

The Chiefs, in conjunction with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, announced in a joint statement from owner and chairman Clark Hunt that the team will be heading to Kansas City, Kansas, following a meeting of the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council.

"Today we are excited to take another momentous step for the future of the franchise," Hunt’s announcement read. "We have entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas."

Kelly added: "This agreement to bring the Chiefs to Kansas takes our state to the next level. With this new stadium, we’re creating thousands of jobs, bringing in tourists from around the world, attracting young people, and most importantly, we’re continuing to make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family. This is a game-changer for Kansas, and it’s a signal to America and the world that our state’s future is very bright."

The Chiefs will remain at Arrowhead Stadium with its lease lasting through the 2030 season. But there certainly will be some bittersweet feelings considering how long the Chiefs have played at their current home.

ANDY REID SIGNALS RETURN IN 2026 AS CHIEFS NAVIGATE PATRICK MAHOMES' INJURY, TRAVIS KELCE'S FUTURE: REPORT

Since 1972, the Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium, which the late Lamar Hunt was instrumental in building in Missouri. It is, however, the oldest stadium in the NFL today.

But the big question for football fans remains: Why are the Chiefs moving?

It has been an ongoing debate for some time, but it revolves around ultimately who will help the Chiefs more in building their home of the future. Kansas outbid Missouri, and the former state’s STAR (Sales Tax and Revenue) bonds will be covering up to 70% of the cost of the new stadium.

Missouri did approve a plan this past summer that would pay up to half of the cost of the new stadiums for not only the Chiefs, but MLB’s Kansas City Royals as well.

The Chiefs and Royals share the same space at the Truman Sports Complex, but the baseball organization is looking to build its own new home and leave Kauffman Stadium in the past. The Royals were not involved in Monday’s announcement.

Voters in Jackson County, the jurisdiction that owns the Truman Sports Complex, blocked an extension of a 3/8-cent sales tax, which would’ve funded improvements to Arrowhead Stadium while helping finance a new Royals stadium. As such, both franchises were forced to look at other options, and the Chiefs made a big move here.

"The benefit to the entire region will be monumental," Hunt’s announcement continued. "A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world class events. A brand new training facility and headquarters will allow the Chiefs to continue to attract top talent. And the vision for a new mixed-use district will rival that of any sports-anchored development anywhere in the country."

To further Hunt’s statement above, a domed stadium makes the new Chiefs home not just a possible Super Bowl destination, but would also play host to many other sporting and cultural events in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunt did acknowledge how hard it is going to be to say goodbye to the city and place his father worked so hard to bring to Missourians and so many others who have supported the Chiefs for decades.

"It will be difficult to bid farewell to Arrowhead Stadium in a few years. Like so many of you, Arrowhead reminds me of family memories and unforgettable moments. But the truth is, what makes Chiefs game days so special is you. Seats don’t make noise, concrete doesn’t intimidate opponents, parking lots don’t cook barbecue. You do."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.