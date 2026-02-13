AI tool Claude helped capture Venezuelan dictator Maduro in US military raid operation: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. military used Anthropic’s artificial-intelligence tool Claude during the operation that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, according to a report.

Last month, U.S. special operations forces captured Maduro and his wife, who were brought to the U.S. to face sweeping narcotics charges.

Claude was deployed through Anthropic’s partnership with data company Palantir Technologies, whose tools are widely used by the Defense Department and federal law enforcement, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

"We cannot comment on whether Claude, or any other AI model, was used for any specific operation, classified or otherwise," an Anthropic spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Any use of Claude — whether in the private sector or across government — is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance."

Anthropic’s usage guidelines prohibit Claude from being used for violence, weapons development, or surveillance.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that Anthropic has visibility into classified and unclassified usage and has confidence that all usage has been in line with Anthropic’s usage policy, as well as its partners’ own compliance policies.

Reached by Fox News Digital, the Department of War declined to comment.

Anthropic was the first AI model developer to be used in classified operations by the Department of War, according to the Journal.

Anthropic has raised concerns about how Claude can be used by the Pentagon, prompting officials within the Trump administration to consider canceling its contract worth up to $200 million, which was awarded last summer, the paper reported.

The AI tools can be used for everything from summarizing documents to controlling autonomous drones, the outlet noted.

The Trump administration has prioritized AI development, and in December War Secretary Pete Hegseth said "the future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI."

"As technologies advance, so do our adversaries," he said. "But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by."