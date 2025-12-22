Clinton camp demands DOJ drop remaining Epstein files, accuses Trump admin of ‘protection’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton's spokesman is calling on the Department of Justice to release any remaining documents related to the former president and Jeffrey Epstein following the DOJ's document release Friday.

"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," a statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña on Monday reads.

"This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)," it continued.

Clinton's office said that the DOJ's partial release of Epstein-related documents Friday allegedly shows "someone or something is being protected." President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan law in November that required the Department of Justice to release all "unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials" within 30 days of Trump's signature.

SCHUMER ACCUSES DOJ OF BREAKING THE LAW OVER REDACTED EPSTEIN FILES

"The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves," Ureña continued.

"However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ Monday afternoon regarding the new statement from Ureña.

The Friday Epstein drop included a handful of photos of Clinton, including him swimming shirtless, posing with music icons such as Michael Jackson, and other redacted photos showing the former president with unidentifiable individuals.

When asked about the photos when they initially dropped, Ureña directed Fox Digital to a statement he posted to X.

"The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton," he wrote Friday. "This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton."

Ureña said there are "two types of people" involved in the Epstein scandal: those who did not know of Epstein's crimes and cut him out of their lives upon his conviction and a second group of people who "continued relationships with him after" his crimes came to light.

"We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that," the Clinton spokesman continued. "Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats."

Files that included victims' names, child sex abuse materials, classified materials or other materials that could threaten an active investigation were allowed to be withheld or redacted by the DOJ, per the transparency law.

DOJ RESTORES TRUMP PHOTO TO EPSTEIN FILES AFTER DETERMINING NO VICTIMS DEPICTED

The Trump DOJ released thousands of files related to the Epstein investigations throughout the years, with the department expected to release additional documents in the coming days. Democrats have slammed the DOJ and Trump over the slow release of the documents following the president signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law.

"The law Congress passed is crystal clear: release the Epstein files in full so Americans can see the truth," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schummer said in a press release Monday, teeing up litigation against the administration over the release. "Instead, the Trump Department of Justice dumped redactions and withheld the evidence — that breaks the law. Today, I am introducing a resolution to force the Senate to take legal action and compel this administration to comply."

Epstein was a well-connected financier with a lengthy Rolodex of billionaires and celebrities who floated in and out of his orbit across the years. He was convicted of sex trafficking minors in 2008 and served just more than one year of incarceration, which also included a controversial work-release arrangement under a plea agreement.

He was arrested again in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell by suicide.

WOMAN WHO FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST EPSTEIN TO CLINTON FBI VINDICATED AFTER DOJ RELEASE OF FILES

MAGA supporters have claimed that Epstein kept an alleged "client list" of high-profile names that he used to blackmail individuals in a web of sex trafficking and crimes. The Department of Justice announced over the summer, however, that there was "no incriminating ‘client list'" of prominent individuals involved in an alleged sex trafficking scheme, nor that Epstein blackmailed anyone on such list.

The DOJ previously reported that the evidence shows Epstein did in fact commit suicide, which contradicted speculation on social media that Epstein was murdered in his jail cell in 2019, which set off criticisms among Trump supporters to release further documents on the case, with Democrats joining those calls while invoking questions about Trump's relationship with Epstein.

Trump has slammed the calls as part of a "Democrat hoax" while defending that he "threw him out" of Mar-a-Lago after he "stole" employees from the private club in his falling out with Epstein in the 2000s.

Fox News Digital reached out the Department of Justice Monday afternoon regarding Urena's latest statement, but did not immediately receive a reply.