'Charlie Kirk Show' producer says Turning Point USA 'all in' behind JD Vance for president

By Max Bacall Fox News
'The Charlie Kirk Show' executive producer Andrew Kolvet says Turning Points USA is 'all in' behind Vice President JD Vance for 2028, honoring Charlie’s vision of coalition-building and open debate.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) leaders publicly confirmed their support for Vice President JD Vance during AmericaFest, saying the endorsement reflects longtime ties between Vance and the late Charlie Kirk as speculation heats up about who will make a run at the Oval Office in 2028.

"We're all in behind Vice President JD Vance. Charlie considered him a generational talent and somebody that could lead this nation forward," "Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet told "America's Newsroom" on Monday.

Vice President JD Vance was endorsed for a 2028 presidential run by TPUSA.

Vice President JD Vance gestures as he stands on stage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21 in Glendale, Arizona. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

JD VANCE TURNS TURNING POINT SPEECH INTO MIDTERM BATTLE CRY — AND A PREVIEW OF 2028

"Heading into 2028, Turning Point's going to be all-in for the vice president."

Turning Point USA, an influential conservative group with a large Gen Z following, held its annual AmericaFest event on Thursday, bringing together a wide array of Republican personalities. It is the first AmericaFest since the assassination of TPUSA's founder, Charlie Kirk.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," speaks during the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," speaks during the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are going to get my husband's friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow and now CEO of TPUSA, said in her introductory remarks at the event, referring to the upcoming election of the 48th president of the United States.

2028 LINES BEING DRAWN AMONG CONSERVATIVES AS TWO TOP NAMES EMERGE AMONG AMERICAFEST ACTIVISTS

Kolvet said AmericaFest was a great place to "be public about what everybody kind of knew behind the scenes," stating that the organization’s backing of Vance was not new and that Charlie had "basically endorsed him already for months beforehand."

Kolvet said ending AmericaFest with Vance's speech was impactful.

"Ending it with the vice president, it felt like the adults are in the room," he said. "He's gonna sum it up, he's gonna tell everybody, 'Hey, settle down. Here's the north star, here's where we're going.' And I can tell you his speech just resonated so profoundly with so many people, especially the students."

Many students told Kolvet that Vance's rallying speech "was the best thing that they'd ever seen," he said.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

