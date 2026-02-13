Federal agent attacked and hospitalized during anti-ICE protest in Downtown LA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal agent was injured after being attacked during an anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

"LAFD responding to a Federal Agent who was injured during the incident," the LAPD wrote on X before 1 p.m.

In several other posts updating the progress of the marching protesters, the department said the demonstrators had blocked traffic, committed acts of vandalism, including at the Federal Building, and had thrown items at police.

The department later wrote that the "Suspects who attacked the Federal Agents have blended into the March."

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR ALLEGEDLY BITES OFF FEDERAL OFFICER'S FINGER DURING MINNEAPOLIS ATTACK

The protest was part of a student walkout, according to local outlets.

The students could be seen in aerial video stalling traffic as they walked down a street holding up American, Mexican and other flags.

The protesters also waved signs that said things like "Honk if you hate Nazis" and "F—k Trump," according to the California Post.

The agent was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Police didn’t specify what agency that agent worked at.

Earlier this month, police issued a dispersal order for another student-led anti-ICE protest in downtown L.A.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At least four suspects were detained for vandalizing property in the area during that protest and were expected to be charged with felony vandalism, according to the LAPD.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD for comment.