Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles

Federal agent attacked and hospitalized during anti-ICE protest in Downtown LA

Suspects who allegedly assaulted the agent blended back into the march as protesters vandalized federal building, police say

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Anti-ICE protesters 'fight' with federal agents in downtown Los Angeles Video

Anti-ICE protesters 'fight' with federal agents in downtown Los Angeles

A federal agent was injured during the demonstration, police said. (KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal agent was injured after being attacked during an anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

"LAFD responding to a Federal Agent who was injured during the incident," the LAPD wrote on X before 1 p.m.

In several other posts updating the progress of the marching protesters, the department said the demonstrators had blocked traffic, committed acts of vandalism, including at the Federal Building, and had thrown items at police.

The department later wrote that the "Suspects who attacked the Federal Agents have blended into the March."

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR ALLEGEDLY BITES OFF FEDERAL OFFICER'S FINGER DURING MINNEAPOLIS ATTACK

Aerial view of people holding flags during a protest

A federal agent was injured after being attacked during an anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. (KTTV)

The protest was part of a student walkout, according to local outlets.

The students could be seen in aerial video stalling traffic as they walked down a street holding up American, Mexican and other flags.

The protesters also waved signs that said things like "Honk if you hate Nazis" and "F—k Trump," according to the California Post.

Aerial view of people walking in the street and holding flags

Anti-ICE protesters march during a rally in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday, February 13, 2026. (KTTV)

The agent was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Police didn’t specify what agency that agent worked at. 

Earlier this month, police issued a dispersal order for another student-led anti-ICE protest in downtown L.A.

Protesters walking in the street and holding flags

The Friday protesters blocked traffic as they marched through Downtown L.A.  (KTTV)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At least four suspects were detained for vandalizing property in the area during that protest and were expected to be charged with felony vandalism, according to the LAPD.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD for comment.
Close modal

Continue