Girl, 15, dies in Walmart stabbing; 4 other girls arrested as police link crime to social media

Four Louisiana teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl at a local Walmart store over the weekend, officials recently announced.

The 15-year-old victim and several other girls began fighting inside a Walmart Superstore along Highway 14 in Lake Charles at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday when one of her attackers stabbed her, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved. Sheriff Tony Mancuso later said her attackers had stolen weapons from the store, though it was not immediately clear if the shoplifted items included the blade used in the murder.

Mancuso said it was "not a difficult case to solve" because of the social media activity surrounding the stabbing.

"Hell, they put it all over social media," he told reporters Sunday. "Our whole case is unfolded before us through Live Facebook and Instagram … We have videos of everything that took place and it’s very disturbing, truly is."

By Sunday, deputies had arrested four even younger girls – ages 12, 13, 13 and 14 – in connection with the death. One of the four girls was charged with second-degree murder, while the three others face charges of principal to second-degree murder, police said.

Mancuso said it was the department’s third homicide involving juveniles, ages 11 to 16, in six months. He pleaded with parents to keep an eye out for their children and any propensity toward crime, and urged them to help police keep weapons out of the hands of kids.

"The group of kids last night was between the ages of 12 and 15. They come from all backgrounds, all races," he said. "This is just a problem that we’re having with kids having access to weapons, in some cases, stealing weapons."

He said it was something that the department could "police our way out of."

"I just don’t feel like this is a police matter. This is a parenting issue … We’re fed up with it," he continued. He later added: "Let’s take control of our kids. All of us – whether you’re a parent, a grandparent, a store owner. We can’t just let this happen."

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking comment.