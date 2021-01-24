Indianapolis police investigate 'mass murder' inside house, including pregnant woman

Six individuals have been killed and one individual has been critically injured in what local officials are calling a "mass murder" in Indianapolis on Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a 911 call just before 4 a.m. Sunday reporting that an individual was shot on the 3300 block of East 36th Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers discovered a boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy, who was taken to a nearby local hospital in critical condition, is expected to survive his injuries.

After obtaining more information, officers were directed to the 3500 block of Adams Street where they found multiple people shot inside a home, including a pregnant woman who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed the woman, her unborn child, and the other victims inside the house have all been pronounced dead.

"There are no right words to say at this time, a time when our community must come to terms with the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said during a news conference Sunday afternoon. "I myself am heartbroken for the lives that were taken too soon, for the young life that has forever been changed, and for the life that never got a chance to start."

Seargeant Shane Foley added that the incident "does not appear to be a random act" and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, with detectives active on scene canvassing the area for witnesses or anyone with more information.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the incident was not a "simple act of gun violence."

"What happened this morning was a mass murder," Hogsett said. "A choice of an individual or individuals to bring, and I do not use these words lightly, terror to our community."

In addition, Hogsett said that he has contacted the U.S. Attorney's office and FBI to assist with the investigation and issued a stern warning to the individual or individuals responsible for the incident that "justice will be done."

"I want those responsible to know that the full might of local state and federal law enforcement is coming for them as I speak," Hogsett added. "Coming for them today, coming for them tonight, coming for them tomorrow and the day after that. Coming for them as long as it takes to find them, and we will not stop there."

Police will also determine whether firearms involved in the incident were illegally possessed and identify anyone responsible for providing them as well as anyone who has or chooses to aid and abet the individual or individuals involved.

"We will not stop until anyone complicit with this act of violence is held accountable," Hogsett added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or the IMPD Homicide office at 317-327-3475

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.