Louisiana boy, 5, dies after being shot in head, police say

A 5-year-old Louisiana boy has died after being shot in the head inside of a home near New Orleans, police say.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said it discovered the victim Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in St. Rose.

"Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and located a child with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head," it said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy, who was not identified, later died from his injuries after being airlifted to a local hospital.

"Detectives are unsure of the exact circumstances that led to the shooting, but are utilizing all available resources to investigate this incident in order to determine what actually occurred," the sheriff’s office said. "A family member was at the residence when the incident occurred and is cooperating with the investigation."