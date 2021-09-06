Brawl breaks out between Waffle House employee, customer in Atlanta

A fight at a Waffle House in Atlanta went viral on social media over the weekend.

A video shared on Twitter by ATL Uncensored has over 18,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 2,800 times as of Monday afternoon. It shows two women arguing with another male customer who is sitting at the counter of a Waffle House located on Buford Highway.

WARNING: Footage of the brawl contains profane language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video then cuts to the male customer being dragged out by a Waffle House worker. The customer is seen throwing the first punch before the employee fights back, punching the customer multiple times. The customer then falls to the ground into a wet floor sign, before getting up and continuing to fight with the employee.

Several people made light of the situation on Twitter.

"Imagine thinking you winning a fight against a waffle house worker," one user tweeted. Another joked that they are "convinced Waffle House got some underground fight club their employees are forced to participate in to keep their job."

A Waffle House spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for additional information.

The viral video is the latest brawl at a Waffle House in recent years. Other incidents include a fight between seven individuals at an unidentified Waffle House last year, a knife fight between two Waffle House employees in Hardeeville, South Carolina in 2019, and a fight between employees over dirty dishes at a Memphis Waffle House in 2018.