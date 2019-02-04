Waffle House employee brandishes knives during fight with fellow employee, video shows

A video of a particularly violent fight at a Waffle House in South Carolina, which left one employee injured, and both employees fired, went viral over the weekend.

The minutes-long video, which has been viewed thousands of times, starts with a Hardeeville Waffle House employee arguing with a colleague behind the counter. The recording then shows them wrestling and fighting around the restaurant, and eventually one of the employees picks up two knives, which he threatens the other man with.

The video seems to have been posted on social media when the event allegedly occurred, on January 19.

“Put the knives down,” someone off camera can be heard repeatedly saying.

The pair then pick up the fight again, this time behind the counter, fighting among the dishes and cooking equipment while customers continue to eat their meals in the dining area.

The fight escalates back to the front of the restaurant, resulting in the shattering of several of the business’ windows.

According to the Hardeeville Police Department, who did not immediately return a request for comment, the fight occurred at 5:49 a.m.

Police Chief Sam Woodward told The Island Packet that only one of the employees was “slightly injured” during the physical altercation, though both men denied medical attention.

“Two employees got mad at each other and got into a confrontation,” Woodward said.

Waffle House spokesperson Pat Warner confirmed the incident to Fox News and said in a statement that the two were terminated the day of the fight.

"The employees involved are no longer employed in our restaurants. Their actions in no way represent the values of our company or represent the tens of thousands of our associates who work hard every day to serve our customers. We immediately terminated them on the day of the incident," the statement read.

No criminal charges have been filed against the men, The Island Packet reported. The police department is working with Waffle House officials to possibly file charges for malicious injury to property.