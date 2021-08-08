Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida pickup rams into Waffle House, injuring 5, including a child

The injured parties were transported to local hospitals

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people, including a child, were injured Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck rammed through a Waffle House in Tampa.  

Tampa Fire Rescue units responded a little after 2 p.m. to a vehicle that had struck and partially drove through a section of the restaurant, the department said.  

Tampa Bay Waffle House

Tampa Bay Waffle House (FOX 13)

Two people – an adult and a child – suffered serious injuries, a TFR spokesman told Fox News. They were both transported to area hospitals as trauma alerts. 

CHRISTINE ENGLEHARDT DEATH: MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAKERS NOW FACE MURDER CHARGES

Three other people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. 

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 13 that the vehicle smashed through the restaurant's windows and drove halfway through the building before stopping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money