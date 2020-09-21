Waffle House investigating wild brawl that allegedly broke out over unpaid tickets and customer's phone

Waffle House is currently investigating the circumstances behind a wild fight that broke out between employees and customers at an unidentified restaurant.

Footage of the brawl shows at least seven individuals involved in the melee, one of whom loses her top while repeatedly striking a worker in the head.

WARNING: Footage of the brawl contains profane language and nudity. Viewer discretion is advised.

"We’re currently investigating to gather all the facts and details … and to determine what actions need to be taken, if any,” said Njeri Boss, Waffle House’s director of public relations, in a statement to Fox News.

Video of the incident was first shared to Twitter on Saturday, where it has since amassed over 4.3 million views. In it, three customers — two female and one male — can be seen arguing with staff at the register, asking them to give the male back his phone, which was allegedly being held behind the counter.

“Can I please get my g—d--- phone?” the male customer says.

One of the female customers can also be heard saying something about trying to pay, at which point a male employee appears to indicate there was a discrepancy with the group’s tickets.

The male customer then walks around the counter and into the kitchen area, where employees attempt to restrain him. The two women soon follow and join the violent fracas. One of them even rips a landline out of a female employee’s hand, presumably to prevent her from calling the authorities.

This same woman later loses both her wig and her shirt and is seen punching a female employee while her own breasts are exposed. She also appears to remark that the group has “coke” so they need to leave.

In the background, a male employee has the male customer in a chokehold, while someone from the dining area yells, “Put that boy to sleep!”

The clip ends in the middle of the fight.

On Monday morning, Boss confirmed to Fox News that Waffle House was only made aware of the incident following an online report (likely this one from The New York Post), and wasn’t even sure yet of the location of the incident.

Viewers, meanwhile, appeared to have more than enough material to begin making endless jokes.

“You can always count on Waffle House,” wrote the woman who posted the original clip.