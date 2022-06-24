Expand / Collapse search
VT woman, dog attacked by coyote during walk

Coyote in Vermont lunged at woman's face, broke skin

Associated Press
A Vermont woman is recovering after she said she was attacked by a coyote.

The woman said she was walking with her young dog through a pasture behind her home in Panton last weekend when she saw what she thought was a dog running across the field. She then realized that it was coyote and the animal attacked her 8-month-old puppy and then went after her, WCAX-TV reported.

"I knew that I couldn’t watch my dog be ripped to shreds and I knew that everything I had seen on any television show or read in any book had said to be big and scary and fight — and I did," she told the news station.

The coyote jumped up and tried to bite her and broke skin on her face, she said. She's receiving rabies treatment as a precaution.

A Vermont woman and her dog were attacked by a coyote in Panton.

A Vermont woman and her dog were attacked by a coyote in Panton. (iStock)

Coyote attacks are not common, said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Warden Lt. Trevor Szymanowski. Since 1991, there have been four prior attacks in Vermont, including one involving a rabid animal, he said.

"It’s very likely that it was a female that had young in the area. It is that time of the year where essentially everything has babies, and they’re defensive," he said.

