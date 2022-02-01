Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia's Bridgewater College issues shelter-in-place order amid active shooter situation

A suspect was taken into custody

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bridgewater College in northern Virginia issued a shelter-in-place order around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to an active shooter on campus. 

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to the school and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. 

A picture taken by the Daily News-Record showed a shirtless suspect on the ground near a river as about 10 officers rushed to apprehend him. 

UCLA DEPARTMENT CANCELS IN-PERSON CLASSES AFTER APPARENT MASS SHOOTING THREAT: REPORT 

The liberal arts college, which is home to about 1,500 students, urged students to remain sheltered as police cleared buildings on campus around 3:00 p.m.

It's currently unclear if there were any injuries. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several other universities around the country are dealing with threats to their campuses this week. UCLA canceled in-person classes Tuesday after a mass shooting threat. Multiple historically black colleges and universities reported bomb threats on Monday. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money