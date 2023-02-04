Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia man charged with inappropriately touching children at pool in Loudoun County

Michael D. Taylor, 62, was charged with a total of four counts of assault

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Virginia man was charged after allegedly touching children inappropriately at a pool in Loudoun County on two separate occasions, according to officials.

Michael D. Taylor, 62, was charged with a total of four counts of assault in connection with one incident on Friday and another that was reported to have occurred in December.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Claude Moore Park swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia, at around 6 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report about an assault.

Two children reported being touched inappropriately at the pool on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office also learned that Taylor touched two children inappropriately on a separate instance at the pool in December.

He faces two counts of assault in each incident.

Taylor was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Investigators believe there may be additional suspects, the sheriff's office said.