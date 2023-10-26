Escaped VA inmate apprehended after attempt to flee by jumping from window with rifle

An inmate who escaped from the Virginia Department of Corrections' custody at a suburban Richmond hospital in August was captured Wednesday morning at a northern Virginia hotel, authorities said.

Naseem Roulack, 21, was brought into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and Fairfax County Police Department, the corrections department said in a brief news release.

When arresting officers knocked on the door of a hotel room in Springfield, Roulack attempted to flee by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle, injuring his arm and dropping the gun, according to a news release from the Marshals Service.

LEWISTON, MAINE MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CARD WANTED ON MURDER CHARGES, WITH 18 DEAD

MAINE POLICE AUDIO DESCRIBES FRANTIC MASS SHOOTING RESPONSE: 'MULTIPLE VICTIMS'

Following a short foot chase, he was taken into custody and given medical attention, then taken to a hospital for further treatment, the news release said.

The department's director, Chadwick Dotson, thanked the U.S. Marshals, Fairfax police, the Virginia State Police and other law enforcement partners for their "tireless efforts" in recapturing Roulack.

The department's news release said an investigation was ongoing and no further details would be immediately released.

Roulack, an inmate from Greensville Correctional Center, escaped from the supervision of two corrections department security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 12, according to the department.

Earlier this month, the department disclosed that an internal investigation found the corrections officers tasked with supervising Roulack at St. Mary's admitted to being asleep when he escaped from his hospital room.

ESCAPED VIRGINIA INMATE IDENTIFIED AS SUSPECT IN MARYLAND CARJACKING

They chose to resign "in lieu of termination," the department said.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run when he escaped, authorities have said.

Earlier this month, police in Maryland identified Roulack as a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed carjacking. Maryland court records do not list charges against him or a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

It was not immediately clear whether Roulack remained in custody at the hospital or elsewhere Wednesday.