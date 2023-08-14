Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia police searching for inmate who escaped from hospital

Naseem Roulack last seen “casually walking" in Richmond, Virginia, state police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities are searching Monday for an inmate who police say was last seen "casually walking" along a street in Richmond, Virginia, after escaping from a hospital over the weekend. 

Naseem Roulack, who is serving a 13-year-sentence on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run, fled the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital around 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said. 

"Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes," the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a statement. "He is now believed to be wearing jeans, a black hat with "Richmond" on it and a gray shirt." 

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police are among the agencies now working to track down Roulack. 

STOLEN VIRGINIA AMBULANCE USED TO RAM INTO MULTIPLE CARS LEADING POLICE ON CHAOTIC CHASE INTO WASHINGTON, DC 

Naseem Roulack wanted poster

A poster released by Virginia State Police in the search for Naseem Roulack. (Virginia State Police)

State police say Roulack, following his escape from the hospital, was seen "casually walking" along Franklin Street in Richmond’s Near West End neighborhood. 

"At this time we have no reason to believe he was armed. However, he is serving time for malicious wounding," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller told WTVR. "Of course we ask everyone not to approach him. But if they do see someone fitting his description, please contact police." 

Investigators describe Roulack as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 225 pounds. 

"Roulack has facial tattoos to include ‘Cut Throat’ on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘RIP ish’ and a tattoo on his right arm: ‘Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.’ He also goes by the alias of Lil Nas," Virginia State Police said. 

VIRGINIA PRISON REFUSES TO RELEASE COMPLAINT RECORDS FOLLOWING 2022 DEATH OF AN INMATE 

Hospital in Richmond, Virginia

The Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, that Naseem Roulack escaped from over the weekend, according to police. (Google Maps)

State police also say they have "recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital." 

Roulack, from Woodbridge, Virginia, was transported from the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt to the hospital for medical treatment last week, according to state police. 

Virginia State Police cruiser

Authorities in Virginia say Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence at the time of his escape on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Virginia State Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols, and aviation are assisting with the ongoing search," it added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.