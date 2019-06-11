Virginia deputies respond as 8 students fall ill after ingesting 'unknown substance'

Eight students at a high school in Virginia became sick Tuesday after eating candy laced with an "unknown substance," according to officials and local media reports.

The students, who attend Southampton High School in Courtland, were rushed to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, WAVY-TV reported.

"As of 3 p.m., the eight patients are listed as 'good' and vital signs are stable within normal limits," hospital spokesman Brandon Seier told Fox News.

Seier said their ages ranged from 14 to 16 and they were being treated for 'ingestion of an unknown substance."

A WAVY reporter tweeted that students at the school said another student was selling edibles to make money and then people started to get sick.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office was conducting investigation. The school district superintendent went to the hospital, WAVY reported.

The student with the candy was identified, WTKR-TV reported. The student was not in custody.

The station reported being shown a photo by a parent of what the candy looked like that the students ate.

Courtland is an hour's drive southwest of Norfolk.