Violent NYC night results in 7 people shot, 1 dead in just a matter of hours

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deadly night across New York City resulted in seven people being shot and one death over just three hours.

The New York Police Department is investigating Sunday night shootings in Coney Island, Flatbush, East New York, Far Rockaway and Long Island City., according to WABC.

The shootings all happened over the course of three hours, leaving one person dead. A 26-year-old man who was shot in the face in Long Island City was listed in critical condition Monday morning.

Police have yet to make an arrest in that case.

NYC SEES 11 SEPARATE SHOOTINGS, STABBINGS HOURS AFTER ADAMS VOWED TO ‘TURN THIS CRIME THING AROUND’

The shootings come less than a week after seven other people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot in just an hour time span in the city, and two weeks after a deadly evening that saw 11 shooting or stabbing incidents within a six-hour time period.

Crime in America's largest city was already rising in June, with NYPD data showing that overall crime rose more than 30% compared to 2021.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, criticized policies such as "catch, release and repeat" of previous administrations and vowed to get the growing problem in the city under control.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is unfortunate the climate we’re working under … where the entire criminal-justice apparatus has turned away from the public and the rights of the public to live safe in their city," Adams said last month.

"We’re going to turn this crime thing around, and when we do so, people are going to really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city," he added. "Public safety and justice are prerequisites for prosperity. If you’re not safe you really can’t thrive… Public safety is crucial."