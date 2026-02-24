Car barrels into crowd outside California bar, gunfire erupts in chaotic scene caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video captured the chaotic moment a car barreled into a crowd gathered outside a bar over the weekend in San Bernardino County, California, triggering a burst of gunfire and sending bystanders scrambling for safety.

The Redlands Police Department said Monday that four people were rushed to the hospital after the suspected attempted vehicular homicide unfolded early Sunday morning.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation that escalated among several people outside a popular restaurant and bar, The Underground, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said one of the individuals involved got into a 2022 Tesla and drove away before circling back minutes later, "striking four people who were standing in the street in front of the bar."

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a curb. Despite the impact, the car sped away from the scene, apparently leaving behind a trail of leaking fluids.

After the initial strike, an "unknown suspect" drew a gun and unleashed a flurry of shots, police said, shattering the window of one business while damaging the door of another.

Police confirmed there have been no reports of anyone struck by gunfire. However, four victims sustained serious injuries in the hit-and-run and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the attack.

Bruno, the business owner whose window was shattered by gunfire, told Fox 11 Los Angeles that a similar incident has taken place in the area before.

The area in downtown Redlands is known for frequent altercations and disturbances, with some describing it as "a location people go after they have been kicked out of other bars," the outlet reported.