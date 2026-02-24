NYPD releases photos of snowball-wielding suspects with facial hair after Mamdani claims attackers were 'kids'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released photos in hopes of identifying multiple men wanted for an alleged snow-throwing assault on officers Monday at Washington Square Park in Lower Manhattan, hours after Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed the attackers were "kids" and should not face criminal charges.

Two uniformed officers were responding to a call about a large, disorderly group in Washington Square Park when two men "intentionally struck the police officers multiple times with snow and ice in the head, neck and face, causing injuries," according to the NYPD.

Officials said the officers were taken by EMS to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition, and the unidentified men fled the area.

The duo is wanted for assault on a police officer, a felony in New York City, according to the NYPD.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Mamdani claimed the incident "looked like kids at a snowball fight," though a photo shared by police showed a man with facial hair holding a massive snow boulder.

NYPD officials later said the men were roughly 18 to 20 years old.

Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) president Vincent Vallelong told Fox News Digital "many" of the suspects are "believed to be NYU students."

However, New York University spokesperson Joseph Tirella told Fox News Digital the university has found no indication anyone from NYU was involved.

"We have enormous appreciation for the NYPD officers who keep our community safe," Tirella said. "Assaulting police officers is a serious offense."

The first man was described as having a "light complexion" and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black ski mask and black sweatpants with white stripes, according to authorities.

The second man was described as having a "dark complexion" and was last seen wearing a green jacket, with blue sweatshirt underneath, and blue gloves with partial facial hair.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo , who also ran for New York City mayor last year, said Mamdani, "who has a history of calling the police ‘racist, evil, wicked and corrupt’" had "set the tone."

"Words have consequences," Cuomo wrote on social media. "We are seeing that in the growing disrespect for law enforcement — just as we’ve seen it in the rise in antisemitism. Real leaders understand that. This mayor does not. @NYCMayor must denounce this at once."

Vallelong added those who tossed snow and ice at officers "cross[ed] a clear line."

"[Officers] are tasked with maintaining public safety in crowded public spaces, often while facing hostility simply for wearing the uniform," Vallelong wrote. "When individuals choose to turn a park into a launching ground for attacks on police, they cross a clear line. Today it is snowballs. Tomorrow it could be rocks, bottles, or worse."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the attack as "disgraceful" and "criminal," noting detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made in connection with the snowball attacks, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.