Violent crew of teen girls, boy terrorize DC with 5-day robbery spree: police

Four teenagers were involved with 13 violent robberies over five days in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The MPD's Carjacking Task Force arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy and girls aged 13, 14 and 17 related to a crime spree that involved incidents from Monday to Friday last week in both northeastern and northwestern D.C., as reported by WUSA9.

The teens allegedly fled the scene of the crimes after assaulting and robbing their victims, according to an MPD press release provided to Fox News Digital.

An MPD spokesperson told the local outlet that the crimes came to a dramatic end when the teens' getaway car crashed into a ditch near the Washington VA Medical Center, which is in northeast D.C.

Their car also rammed into the back of a red car and sent it careening off North Capitol Street Northeast before the teens ran from the scene of the crash, according to MPD.

"It's very discouraging," Thomas Hailu, whose 6-year-old son was in the car that was hit, according to WUSA9. "It's a very sad situation recently happening in D.C. You know, carjacking is getting out of control. These incidents happen time and time again."

The recent arrests come amid a skyrocketing rate of carjackings in the nation's capital, which has already seen 169 carjacking incidents year-to-date, according to MPD statistics. Of those, 73% have involved guns.

Twenty-one people have been arrested over carjacking incidents, with 57% of such arrests involving juveniles, according to MPD.