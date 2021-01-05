Skier in NY rescued after dangling from chairlift at resort, video shows

A skier dangling by her jacket from a chairlift was saved in a dramatic rescue at an upstate New York ski resort, hair-raising new video shows.

"I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling," Jacklyn Hoch, who recorded the terrifying scene, told Storyful.

Hoch said she believes the girl had been "hanging there for a little over two minutes" before ski patrol members got into position with an outstretched tarp below her.

200 BRITISH TRAVELERS FLEE SWISS SKI RESORT OVER CONCERNS ABOUT NEW CORONAVIRUS VARIANT

The girl was seen letting go and falling into the trap to applause from fellow skiers.

Officials at the resort said they believe the skier wasn’t injured, Spectrum News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear how she fell out of the chairlift.

The resort said it plans to launch an investigation into the incident, Spectrum reported.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.