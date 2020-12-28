200 British travelers flee Swiss ski resort quarantine amid fears of new coronavirus variant

Hundreds of British tourists forced into quarantine at an upmarket ski resort due to fears about the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 have fled under the cover of darkness, according to a report.

Around 200 out of an estimated 420 affected UK holidaymakers who were in isolation in Verbier, Switzerland, are thought to have left in the night, rather than remain indoors for more than a week and see their plans to hit the slopes massively disrupted.

It follows a ruling from Swiss authorities that anyone who arrived in the country from Britain since December 14 had to stay in quarantine for 10 days.

On December 20, Switzerland announced an entry ban for all travellers from the UK, and suspended all flights between the UK and Switzerland, after the new coronavirus variant was detected in southeast England.

Then, on December 23, the Swiss government brought in an exemption, allowing flights to and from the UK from Christmas Eve to enable residents of the UK and Switzerland to return for the festive period.

Two cases of the new variant have been detected in Switzerland and one in neighboring Liechtenstein, the Swiss health ministry said on Sunday.

