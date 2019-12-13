Video shows Maryland kidnapping suspect crashing into bowling alley

Maryland deputies were searching for a kidnapping suspect caught on surveillance video crashing into a bowling alley in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect kidnapped a woman on Wednesday night, after she surprised him as he was burglarizing her home in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He ordered her into her car and then drove her around to various ATM machines, where he forced her to withdraw money.

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN USED KIDNAPPING STORY TO STEAL TRUCK, POLICE SAY AFTER 26-MILE PURSUIT

He then left her on the side of the road in another town and fled, the news release said.

“Shortly after, the suspect backed the victim’s car into the front doors of the Waldorf AMF bowling alley on Acton Lane,” the deputies said. “He got out of the car, walked toward the ATM inside the business but left after realizing the ATM was not operable. He left in the victim’s car and has not been located.”

Cops found the woman after responding to a report of a woman walking in the roadway at 3:37 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.

They were also looking for her black Toyota Camry with Maryland plates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest, the news release said.