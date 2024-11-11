Houston gas station carjacking caught on video

An alleged robbery and carjacking at a Texas gas station was caught on video, when three suspects approached a victim and stole his belongings before speeding off in his vehicle.

The incident unfolded in late October, when "three unknown males who were armed with handguns" approached the victim in the 7500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houston, according to the city’s police department.

"The suspects demanded the complainant’s wallet, cell phone and keys and then got into his vehicle and fled the scene," police added.

Footage taken from a surveillance camera showed the suspects walking into the parking lot of the gas station.

The trio then stood around one of the columns supporting the roof of the pump area before ambushing the victim as he walked toward his car, which was parked next to one of the pumps.

The suspects then could be seen hopping into the vehicle and driving away from the gas station while the victim walked away.

Houston Police say the vehicle was eventually found abandoned in an area about 15 minutes away from where the alleged carjacking occurred.

Authorities describe the three suspects as Black males, two of whom are believed to be around 20 years old.

All three of them were last seen wearing dark clothing.

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to their arrests.