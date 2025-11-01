Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Off-duty Texas deputy fatally shoots man allegedly trying to enter car with his small child inside

Darrius Williams, 27, pronounced dead at hospital after Harris County deputy fired multiple shots

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Off-duty Texas deputy shoots man during alleged car break-in Video

Off-duty Texas deputy shoots man during alleged car break-in

An off-duty deputy in Texas shot a man after he allegedly tried to get into the deputy's car with his young child inside. (KRIV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deadly shooting unfolded in Texas Friday when an off-duty Harris County deputy opened fire on a man who allegedly tried to get into his car, as his young child sat just feet away.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. Friday in Atascocita, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Houston, after an off-duty deputy called 911 to tell them he had someone at gunpoint, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Maj. Ben Katrib said the deputy had just placed his child in a car seat when an unknown man, later identified as Darrius Williams, 27, allegedly attempted to get into his car.

Officer involved shooting in Atascotia, Texas

First responders provided aid at the scene, but the suspect later died at the hospital. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

2 MEN CLAIMING TO BE POLICE SHOT, KILLED BY HOMEOWNER, AUTHORITIES SAY

The deputy was heard giving multiple verbal commands to Williams, but he allegedly ignored the warnings and opened the passenger door of the deputy's car.

Katrib said the deputy opened fire, hitting Williams multiple times.

First responders provided aid, but Williams was later pronounced dead at the hospital, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Aerial view of an officer involved shooting investigation in Houston

The shooting happened outside the off-duty deputy's home, according to officials. (KRIV)

VIDEO SHOWS YOUTH BASEBALL PLAYERS RUNNING FOR COVER AS SHOTS RING OUT AT GAME

Officials said the deputy, who has not been publicly identified, and his child are OK.

It is unclear if Williams had any weapons at the time of the alleged intrusion, or how many times he was shot, according to the report.

Williams' mother, Tieneeshia, said her son was released from jail Thursday night and was struggling with mental health issues.

Harris County Precinct 4 in Spring, Texas

Officials said the deputy has not yet been charged in connection to the shooting, as authorities continue to investigate. (Google Maps)

HOUSTON YOUTH BASEBALL COACH SHOT DURING PREGAME PRAYER WITH PLAYERS; 3 SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

"Last night they picked him up for walking into oncoming traffic and ran his name. So he had a warrant for failure to appear from the last episode," Tieneeshia Williams said. "The officer called me when she was there with him on the scene and asked me a lot of questions, and I said, 'Ma’am, why don't you just take him to the psychiatric ward. He's walking into traffic.' She said, 'Oh no, we're going to deal with this warrant, he’s going to jail.'"

Sources told FOX 26 Ring camera video footage may have captured the incident.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office have opened separate investigations into the incident, according to the report.

When the investigation concludes, the DA's office will present the findings to a grand jury to determine whether charges will be filed.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue