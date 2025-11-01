Off-duty Texas deputy fatally shoots man allegedly trying to enter car with his small child inside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deadly shooting unfolded in Texas Friday when an off-duty Harris County deputy opened fire on a man who allegedly tried to get into his car, as his young child sat just feet away.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. Friday in Atascocita, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Houston, after an off-duty deputy called 911 to tell them he had someone at gunpoint, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Maj. Ben Katrib said the deputy had just placed his child in a car seat when an unknown man, later identified as Darrius Williams, 27, allegedly attempted to get into his car.

The deputy was heard giving multiple verbal commands to Williams, but he allegedly ignored the warnings and opened the passenger door of the deputy's car.

Katrib said the deputy opened fire, hitting Williams multiple times.

First responders provided aid, but Williams was later pronounced dead at the hospital, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Officials said the deputy, who has not been publicly identified, and his child are OK.

It is unclear if Williams had any weapons at the time of the alleged intrusion, or how many times he was shot, according to the report.

Williams' mother, Tieneeshia, said her son was released from jail Thursday night and was struggling with mental health issues.

"Last night they picked him up for walking into oncoming traffic and ran his name. So he had a warrant for failure to appear from the last episode," Tieneeshia Williams said. "The officer called me when she was there with him on the scene and asked me a lot of questions, and I said, 'Ma’am, why don't you just take him to the psychiatric ward. He's walking into traffic.' She said, 'Oh no, we're going to deal with this warrant, he’s going to jail.'"

Sources told FOX 26 Ring camera video footage may have captured the incident.

The sheriff's office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office have opened separate investigations into the incident, according to the report.

When the investigation concludes, the DA's office will present the findings to a grand jury to determine whether charges will be filed.