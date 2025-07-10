Pastor sounds alarm on 'Godless generation' after fighting back against teen carjacker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Connecticut pastor is sounding the alarm on a "Godless generation" after getting attacked by a teen carjacker during a trip to Baltimore to perform a funeral.

Pastor Kenneth Moales, Jr. fought back, wrestling the gun away from the 16-year-old suspect before tackling him to the ground.

When Moales realized the attacker was only a teen, he offered not to press charges and let him go, but the suspect refused and still took the car after getting his gun back.

The attacker was later arrested with two other teens and the car was recovered.

Speaking to "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday, the pastor revealed what was going through his mind during the attack last month.

"I'm thinking about one thing – life," he told Fox News' Todd Piro.

"I'm thinking that I need to find a way to make sure I don't die in the streets of Baltimore, Maryland. I'm thinking about my wife and my children. I'm trying to make sure I get back home."

Moales said he "absolutely" hesitated to jump into action when the attacker approached and tapped on the vehicle with a gun, but once the suspect opened the door, "fight mode" turned on.

"I start to size them up, look at what's going on, and realize that I can take him, and I knew then I have to decide quickly, ‘What are you going to do? Are you going to get the gun?’" he said.

At that point, the suspect aimed the gun at Moales' chest, forcing him to fight for his life.

"[It was] not much of a fight at all…" he said.

"But let me be clear, I am in no way a hero. I'm a miracle. I am glad the Lord covered my life and kept me."

Moales revealed his identity as a pastor in hopes of defusing the situation, but said the young suspect's lack of "reverence" for his role hurt him the most.

"I'm like, 'Hey, relax. I'm a pastor, I'm not going to hurt you. We need to stop. This is crazy. I'm not going to press charges,' and before I knew it, he's pushing me down, and believe it or not, that's what hurts me more. Not that he robbed, took the car… this is such a Godless generation. How could he not at least back off knowing I'm a pastor? And he didn't care."