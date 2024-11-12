Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman shoots armed man who followed her, tried to forcefully enter her home: police

The woman, who was not identified, shot 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon in the face and chest as he was entering her home

A Texas woman shot an armed man who was attempting to "force his way" into her home on Friday, according to local authorities.

The DeSoto Police Department said officers were dispatched to "an active disturbance" in the 400 block of Raintree Circle at around 7:54 p.m. on Friday after a female caller told dispatch an unknown man was in her backyard with a pistol.

During the 911 call, police said the dispatch officer could hear screaming and yelling as the man "attempted to force his way inside the home through the rear garage door."

At the same time, neighbors on the street called 911 to report gunshots in the area.

police car lights

A Texas woman shot a man in the face and chest after he allegedly followed her home and attempted to forcefully enter her residence while armed with a pistol. (iStock)

Police responded to the woman's house within three minutes of her call and found her in front of her home, where she told them she thought she shot the man "somewhere at the back of the house."

Once inside the home, police found the man – identified as 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon – on the ground in the garage with a pistol lying next to him. He had been shot twice, once in the chest and once in the face.

Raintree Circle street sign

The DeSoto Police Department said the incident took place in the 400 block of Raintree Circle. (Google Earth)

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman told officers she noticed a dark truck following her home after she left a nearby Taco Bell, according to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. The truck also followed her into her neighborhood and pulled into the rear driveway behind her car.

Raintree Circle back alley

The woman told police the truck continued following her into her driveway in the back alley. (Google Earth)

The woman ran inside, called 911 and armed herself with a pistol. When Mondragon attempted to enter her home, she shot at him multiple times, striking him twice.

Mongradon is charged with first-degree burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. Police said a motive has not been determined.