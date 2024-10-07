Video resurfaces showing FEMA prioritizing equity over helping greatest number of people in disaster relief

As FEMA fends off allegations about its disaster relief funding, a 2023 webinar hosted by the agency has resurfaced depicting panelists discussing the need to reshape FEMA’s policies to emphasize "equity" over those that benefit the greatest number of people.

The agency held the webinar in March 2023, and one the following month, featuring panelists from faith-based organizations, private non-profits, local and state governments, and others who work in disaster preparedness and relief.

Emergency Management Specialist Tyler Atkins, who moderated the discussion, lamented that disasters compound the disadvantages experienced by the LGBTQ community.

"LGBTQIA people, and people who have been disadvantaged are already struggling. They already have their own things to deal with. So you add a disaster on top of that, it’s just compounding on itself," Atkins said.

FEMA HEAD DENIES AGENCY IS SHORT ON MONEY FOR DISASTER RELIEF BECAUSE FUNDS WENT TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Maggie Jarry of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), noted that there is a shift underway in "emergency management from utilitarian principles where everything is designed for the greatest good, for the greatest amount of people, to disaster equity."

A second webinar was held the following month, focusing on "Response and Recovery Considerations" for LGBTQIA+ survivors of disasters.

The talk came on the heels of a growing number of calls to emphasize "equity" in FEMA’s disaster response efforts.

The year prior, in 2022, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts pushed for a new "equity adviser" at FEMA who would ensure "underserved communities" have a fair shot at receiving federal disaster aid.

KJP SLAMMED AFTER HURRICANE HELENE OVER MIXED MESSAGES ON WHETHER FEMA RESOURCES USED FOR MIGRANTS

The progressive said the nation’s "lowest income communities" and "communities of color" were the ones most impacted by "extreme conditions."

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but also need to fight for equity," Warren said.

A month after those comments, Harris said the Biden administration would take "equity" into account when dividing up disaster relief as Hurricane Ian was ripping up the eastern coastline.

Echoing Warren’s comments, Harris told attendees at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum it was "our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions."

Last November, FEMA released "Achieving Equitable Recovery: A Post-Disaster Guide for Local Officials and Leaders." The toolkit served as a guide for local officials and leaders "to help rebuild their communities equitably, with the needs of different populations in mind."

BOONE, NC CHURCH BECOMES HELENE RECOVERY HUB, ONE OF DOZENS ACROSS SOUTHEAST: ‘GOD WILL CARRY US THROUGH THIS’

The guide was organized around eight goals intended to help leaders "design and execute a more inclusive and equitable recovery planning process."

A FEMA spokesperson told Fox News Digital there has "been a lot of misinformation about FEMA’s assistance programs which is having a negative impact on our ability to help people."

"FEMA provides assistance to disaster survivors regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, identity, or background and we want to encourage as many people to apply for help as possible," the spokesperson said. "FEMA and its dedicated public servants’ commitment to serving all communities immediately and effectively remains unwavering, and we will continue to fulfill our mission with integrity and fairness."

Meanwhile, the unearthed webinar from March 2023 comes after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism for claiming that FEMA is out of disaster funds.

"We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds," Mayorkas said on Oct. 2. "FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what is imminent."

However, DHS’ Inspector General released a report saying FEMA was sitting on more than $8 billion in untapped, unspent funds.

Mayorkas’ comments came before Hurricane Milton was upgraded to a monster Category 5 storm, triggering evacuations in Florida. A state still reeling, like much of the Southeast, from Hurricane Helene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Helene has killed more than 220 people in six states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.