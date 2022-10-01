VP Kamala Harris says hurricane recovery should take 'equity' into account

Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir Friday after she said the administration would take "equity" into account when dividing up disaster relief as Hurricane Ian rips up the eastern coastline.

"It is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions," she said during the Democratic National Committee's Women’s Leadership Forum.

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity," she added.

DEATH TOLL RISES FROM POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE IAN; STORM CRAWLS ACROSS CAROLINAS, VIRGINIA

The White House on Friday said President Biden had been working with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide emergency relief for those impacted by the deadly storm.

But the campaign for DeSantis took issue with Harris’ comments and claimed she caused "panic" as Floridians look to the federal government and state officials to provide disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

IAN BEFORE AND AFTER: VIDEOS SHOW FLORIDA DEVASTATION IN FORT MYERS, SANIBEL ISLAND

"This is false. [Harris’] rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified," Christina Pushaw, rapid response director to DeSantis’ re-election campaign said on Twitter. "FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background.

"If you need assistance visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362," she added.

The White House could not be immediately reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead, including 27 from Florida, according to the Associated Press, after the category five hurricane decimated Florida’s coastline this week before moving north.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina Friday, where it is expected to make its way up to New York.

Rain is expected to hit the mid-Atlantic and northern states throughout the weekend.