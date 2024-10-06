FEMA head denies agency is short on money for disaster relief because funds went to illegal immigrants

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s destruction in the southeastern U.S., the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it was "just plain false" that the agency was short on disaster relief funds because the money was spent on illegal immigrants.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on "This Week."

"Let's let's talk about some of the misinformation that is out there, including these claims from former President Trump that FEMA is about $1 billion short because money has been going to undocumented immigrants," Stephanopoulos said.

"You know, it’s frankly ridiculous and just plain false," Criswell said. "This kind of rhetoric is not helpful to people. You know, it’s really a shame that we’re putting politics ahead of helping people, and that’s what we’re here to do. We have had the complete support of the state."

She continued by saying FEMA has had local officials help push back on the "dangerous" narrative that has created fear among those whose lives were devastated by the damage done by Helene in places like western North Carolina and Georgia.

"You know, people need resources, and we need them to get into the system, and it’s just a shame that people are sitting home on their comfortable couches while we have thousands of people here on the ground that have left their own families to be able to help those in need," Criswell said.

Stephanopoulos then asked Criswell about the misinformation spreading online and going viral, with one social media user suggesting a militia should go against FEMA.

"It has a tremendous impact on the comfort level of our own employees to be able to go out there. But it's also demoralizing to all of the first responders that have been out there in their communities helping people, FEMA staff, volunteers, the private sector that are working side by side with local officials to go out and help people," she said. "I need to make sure I can get the resources to where they are needed. And when you have this dangerous rhetoric like you're hearing, it creates fear in our own employees. We need to make sure we're getting help to the people who need it."

Fox News Digital reached out to FEMA to get clarification on what misinformation was being spread, and a spokesperson said disaster relief funds and immigration come from "two different pots of money."

The spokesperson explained that the disaster money for the Disaster Relief Fund comes from Congress, adding that no money has been used for anything else other than disaster relief operations.

Criswell, the spokesperson said, was talking about misinformation and how much that misinformation hurts the operation. Those who need assistance, the spokesperson explained, believe the rumors.

FEMA said the agency is not short on money for disaster relief despite what has been said.

Along with funding, the Biden administration is also pouring resources into hard-hit areas.

On Sunday, President Biden ordered 500 additional active-duty troops to support on-the-ground efforts. There are now 1,500 troops mobilized to assist National Guard and federal personnel.

The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that FEMA had the funds needed for "immediate response and recovery" despite Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warning about the potential lack of money.

"FEMA has what it needs for immediate response and recovery efforts," spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg said on X. "As [Administrator Deanne Criswell] said, she has the full authority to spend against the President’s budget, but we’re not out of hurricane season yet so we need to keep a close eye on it."

The agency had recently lifted immediate needs funding, which allows the agency to focus on urgent efforts and pause nonurgent projects, but Rothenberg said the agency may still need to go back to that "and we will be watching it closely."

Mayorkas grabbed headlines on Wednesday when he said FEMA does not have enough funding to make it through hurricane season, which lasts until November.

"We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting," he said. "FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season."

Congress recently made $20 billion in immediate funding available for FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund as part of a bipartisan deal to avoid a government shutdown at the end of last month. But Congress is currently out until mid-November, after Election Day (Nov. 5).

Mayorkas’ remarks about a potential lack of funding sparked criticism from Republicans and conservatives, who pointed to funding used by FEMA for grants to house and care for illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border.

Critics referenced the Shelter and Services Program, which spent $650 million in fiscal 2023 on grants to nonprofits and local organizations to assist migrants. But the Biden administration pushed back, noting that the funding is appropriated by Congress and completely separate from disaster relief funding.

The White House called the claim that money had been spent on services for illegal immigrants "false."

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw and Elizabeth Elkind, as well as the Associated Press contributed to this report.