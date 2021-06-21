NYC police release video of man they say stabbed Eric Adams volunteer

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moment a campaign volunteer for New York City Mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed multiple times on a Bronx street over the weekend.

The footage obtained by WNBC-TV shows the victim, 42, being stabbed several times on a sidewalk around 2:30 p.m on Morris Avenue.

As the victim falls to the ground, the attacker appears to keep knifing him near a parked vehicle, according to the footage.

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president, said the stabbing occurred at 149th St and Morris Ave. in the South Bronx.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries. His condition was not available.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made, the New York Police Department told Fox News. Investigators found a knife and ice pick at the scene, the New York Post reported.

The stabbing came just two days ahead of the Democratic primary for New York City's next mayor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Adams said he would visit the unidentified volunteer in the hospital a second time and try to convince him to cooperate with investigators, according to the Post.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.