NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says campaign volunteer has been stabbed

A campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was reportedly stabbed in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president, said the stabbing occurred at 149th St and Morris Ave.

Adams, who has taken a tough on crime approach compared with that of his opponents, said the volunteer was in surgery and that police are investigating.

No further information regarding the victim's condition was available.

"This violence must stop," Adams tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.