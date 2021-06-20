Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says campaign volunteer has been stabbed

'This violence must stop,' Adams tweeted Sunday

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Crime rates rising as major cities weigh police reform Video

Crime rates rising as major cities weigh police reform

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White react to the nationwide rise in crime

A campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was reportedly stabbed in the Bronx Sunday afternoon. 

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president, said the stabbing occurred at 149th St and Morris Ave. 

Adams, who has taken a tough on crime approach compared with that of his opponents, said the volunteer was in surgery and that police are investigating. 

No further information regarding the victim's condition was available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This violence must stop," Adams tweeted. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money