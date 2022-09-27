Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Video catches violent chair attack in NYC, suspect still on the loose

Violent Hell's Kitchen incident happened Sept. 9, suspect allegedly took off with victim's cell phone

Police are searching for the suspect wanted for hurling a chair at a diner sitting outside a restaurant in Hell's Kitchen.

New York City police continue searching for the suspect who threw a chair diner sitting outside a Hell's Kitchen restaurant in an unprovoked, violent attack caught on camera. 

The NYPD says around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9, a 66-year-old man was sitting outside a pizzeria on West 58th Street near 9th Avenue when the suspect approached him, picked up a chair and threw it at him, causing the victim to drop his phone.

The victim's arm was broken as a result of the hard impact, FOX 5 reports. 

The suspect then allegedly picked up the victim's phone and ran away with it, heading east on West 58th Street. 

NYC HOMELESS MAN VIOLENTLY PUMMELS FEMALE STRAPHANGER IN GRAPHIC CAUGHT ON VIDEO ATTACK AT QUEENS SUBWAY STOP

Back of a suspect just before they picked up a chair and threw it at a diner in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022.

Back of a suspect just before they picked up a chair and threw it at a diner in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Suspect in violent Hell's Kitchen chair attack walks away from the scene on Sept. 9, 2022.

Suspect in violent Hell's Kitchen chair attack walks away from the scene on Sept. 9, 2022. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.