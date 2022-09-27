Video catches violent chair attack in NYC, suspect still on the loose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police continue searching for the suspect who threw a chair diner sitting outside a Hell's Kitchen restaurant in an unprovoked, violent attack caught on camera.

The NYPD says around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9, a 66-year-old man was sitting outside a pizzeria on West 58th Street near 9th Avenue when the suspect approached him, picked up a chair and threw it at him, causing the victim to drop his phone.

The victim's arm was broken as a result of the hard impact, FOX 5 reports.

The suspect then allegedly picked up the victim's phone and ran away with it, heading east on West 58th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.