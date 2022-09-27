NYC homeless man violently pummels female straphanger in graphic caught on video attack at Queens subway stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Disturbing surveillance video shows a New York City homeless man chasing down and violently pummeling a woman who reportedly ignored his attempts to engage her in conversation on the subway.

Waheed Foster, 41, is facing felony assault charges in connection to the Sept. 20 attack on a 33-year-old woman. The graphic footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows the man running after the woman through a Queens subway station before grabbing onto her arm and throwing her down into a ticketing counter. He then delivers several blows to the woman’s head and upper body and stomps on her.

Another straphanger, seen dressed in orange carrying a red cross body bag, runs up to help, but the homeless man seemingly chases him away almost immediately back through the subway turnstiles.

The woman appears to start getting up from the floor before the homeless man, wearing a navy shirt, white pants and orange sneakers kicks her again at least five more times in the face and head before walking off.

NYC SMOKE SHOP WORKER SHOT WHILE CONFRONTING TRIO OF ALLEGED ROBBERS, SUSPECTS REMAIN AT LARGE

NYPD said officers responded at approximately 5:15 a.m. to the vicinity of 159 Avenue and Coleman Square — the Howard Beach JFK Airport station — within the confines of the 106 Precinct / Transit District 23. Upon arrival, officers were informed by a 33-year-old female while on board a northbound A train an unidentified individual attempted to engage her in a conversation, and she ignored him, police said.

"The victim got off the train at the next stop, the subject followed her off the train and proceeded to push, kick and punch her about the body in an unprovoked manner," police said. "A canvass of the area was conducted with positive results. EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition."

The New York Post reported that Foster was ordered held without bail during his arraignment. He reportedly has seven prior arrests, including for an assault on a woman with a screwdriver, criminal mischief, robbery and larceny. Sources told the Post he was arrested in 2010 for stabbing a 50-year-old woman in the check and shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foster has two other pending criminal cases on charges of criminal mischief and minor theft.