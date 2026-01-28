Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Video captures emergency crews rescuing dog trapped in icy lake during single-digit temperatures

St. Louis Marine Rescue Task Force in Missouri rescued the dog after ice gave way beneath it

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Rescue teams save dog trapped in icy waters after frozen lake gives way Video

Rescue crews race against freezing temperatures to pull a stranded dog from frigid water in St. Louis, Missouri, as seen in video released on Jan. 26, 2026. (St. Louis Fire Department)

A dog that plunged into an icy lake amid near-zero temperatures was successfully rescued by the fire department in Missouri, according to footage that captured the dramatic mission.

The St. Louis Fire Department (STLFD) released the video of the operation on its Facebook page Monday and said its Marine Rescue Task Force led the operation.

"In the grip of single-digit temperatures, a dog wandered onto the ice and suddenly found itself in a life-threatening situation," STLFD said. 

"The ice gave way, leaving the dog trapped in frigid water, unable to swim to safety as the cold quickly took its toll."

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS FIREFIGHTERS RACING ACROSS FROZEN POND TO SAVE DOG THAT FELL THROUGH ICE

A rescue boat approaches dog trapped in icy water

STLFD's Marine Rescue Task Force approaches a dog stranded in frigid water after ice gave way in St. Louis, Missouri. (St. Louis Fire Department)

Video of the incident shows a rescue boat approaching a large dog clinging to the ice to stay afloat.

As rescue personnel pulled the dog from the frozen water, it appeared stiff and numb from the cold. It remains unclear how long the dog had been stranded before the rescue.

DOZENS OF DOGS KILLED IN FIRE AT HOME OF ‘BREEDER’ IN WASHINGTON STATE, FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 3 FROM FLAMES

Dog gets pulled out of water by rescue crews

A rescue crew member reaches for a dog trapped in freezing water during a dramatic ice rescue in St. Louis, Missouri. (St. Louis Fire Department)

Multiple responders then grasped the canine by the neck and back to lift it onboard, during which the dog could be heard slightly whimpering.

The dog then slumped into the boat, with one crew member gently patting it in comfort.

dog rests inside a boat following a rescue operation

A dog lays inside a rescue boat after it fell through an icy lake during freezing temperatures in St. Louis, Missouri. (St. Louis Fire Department)

The fire department noted that the task force responded just in time after receiving a call reporting the incident.

"Crews launched, navigated the frozen conditions, and reached the dog just in time, carefully pulling it from the icy water and bringing it to safety," the department said. 

STLFD added that the dog is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Louis Fire Department for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
