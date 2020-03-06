Horrific video: Vicious New York City mugging caught on camera

New York City police have released "sickening" surveillance video that captured a vicious street corner mugging of a 15-year-old girl.

A group of teenage boys, according to reports, attacked her Thursday afternoon in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

“A 15-year-old female was approached by a group of individuals, and was punched and kicked to the ground and had her property removed,” police said Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE SAY MAN FILMED HIMSELF BEATING ASIAN MAN, 68, AND POSTED IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

NYPD Brooklyn North Commanding Officer Jeffrey Maddrey called the video “sickening” in a tweet Friday morning.

"We cannot allow this behavior in our community," he said.

The video begins with the girl already on the ground and one of the boys kicking her in the chest and face, the New York Post reported. He is then joined by the others, including one who jumps on top of her, then kicks her in the head.

The paper reported the girl was robbed of her Air Jordan sneakers.

SOLDIER IN IRAQ CAPTURES CROOKS BURGLARIZING ILLINOIS HOME WITH DOORBELL CAMERA APP

They also took her cellphone and debit card.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

She was treated at the hospital for bruises and head trauma, the paper reported.