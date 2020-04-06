Vermont police trooper uses 3D printer to make coronavirus face shields for doctors, nurses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A state police trooper in Vermont used his personal 3D printer to make dozens of face shields to help protect local medical staff working during the coronavirus health crisis.

Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Robert Zink, who enjoys 3D printing in his free time, created 60 face shields for staff at the Bennington Health and Rehab center when he received word that they were unable to obtain their own personal protective equipment.

Zink, who is assigned to Rutland Barracks, used plastic sheets donated by Staples. He, in turn, donated the face shields to the center in Bennington, a town with more than 15,700 residents located less than 10 miles from the New York and Massachusetts state borders.

Vermont recorded at least 512 confirmed coronavirus cases, with at least 22 deaths, according to the latest data from the state’s department of health last updated Sunday afternoon.

“This is just one of many examples of how the Vermont communities come together in this time of need,” Vermont State Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday. In one photo shared by the page, medical staff posed while wearing masks beneath their new clear face shields.

Vermont, along with at least 41 other states, is under a statewide stay-at-home order.

On Sunday, the state attorney general, T.J. Donovan, issued a new directive for law enforcement working to ensure compliance.

For those who are repeatedly caught breaking social distancing rules or traveling for non-essential purposes, penalties can include a civil violation of up to $1,000 per violation per day or a criminal violation of up to a $500 fine and/or up to six months in prison, WCAX reported.