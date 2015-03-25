Vanderbilt football player pleads guilty to role in rape case

Suspended Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd has entered a conditional guilty plea to a role in attempting to cover up the rape of an unconscious student.

Deputy Attorney General Tom Thurman said in court Friday that Boyd received text messages and phone calls from dismissed player Brandon Vandenburg on June 23.

The prosecutor said Boyd went to Vandenburg's dorm and found a partially clothed, unconscious woman in the hallway. Thurman said Boyd carried the woman to Vandenburg's bed and left. Authorities said Boyd advised Vandenburg to delete video evidence and tell no one what happened.

Boyd received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence for criminal attempt to commit accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor. If he completes probation, his record will be cleared.

Vanderbilt says Boyd remains suspended pending further review.