Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update November 27, 2015

Vanderbilt football player pleads guilty to role in rape case

By | Associated Press
Sept. 13: Chris Boyd, left, appears in a Nashville criminal court hearing in Nashville.

Sept. 13: Chris Boyd, left, appears in a Nashville criminal court hearing in Nashville. (AP Photo/The Tennessean)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Suspended Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd has entered a conditional guilty plea to a role in attempting to cover up the rape of an unconscious student.

Deputy Attorney General Tom Thurman said in court Friday that Boyd received text messages and phone calls from dismissed player Brandon Vandenburg on June 23.

The prosecutor said Boyd went to Vandenburg's dorm and found a partially clothed, unconscious woman in the hallway. Thurman said Boyd carried the woman to Vandenburg's bed and left. Authorities said Boyd advised Vandenburg to delete video evidence and tell no one what happened.

Boyd received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence for criminal attempt to commit accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor. If he completes probation, his record will be cleared.

Vanderbilt says Boyd remains suspended pending further review.