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Cruises

American cruise ship passenger dies during stop at island vacation hot spot

Police say the Norwegian cruise passenger died Sunday on Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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A trip to Bahamian paradise ended in tragedy for an American cruise ship passenger.

Police confirmed that an 83-year-old American tourist has died in an apparent drowning. Preliminary reports suggest it happened when the man was snorkeling in the Bahamas.

According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Norwegian Cruise Line's private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

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Norwegian Getaway cruise ship

The Norwegian Getaway cruise ship takes passengers around the Caribbean. (Norwegian Cruise Line)

The Norwegian Getaway ship docked on the island at 8 a.m. on May 3, and disembarked later that day at 5 p.m. as part of a three-day round-trip cruise, according to CruiseMapper.

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Norwegian Getaway cruise ship

The Norwegian Getaway cruise ship is seen docked in Miami, Florida, Jan. 5, 2022. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

The victim's son told police he separated from his father as the pair were in the water. He called for help when he saw his father was no longer moving — and was without his snorkel mask, according to police.

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Great Stirrup Cay in Bahamas

People sunbathe on the beach, with a lighthouse tower in the background, Great Stirrup Cay, The Bahamas. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Norwegian said, "We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests who became unresponsive while snorkeling in the ocean. Our medical team and local emergency responders provided immediate assistance. Unfortunately, the guest was unable to be revived. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time."
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