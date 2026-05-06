Special Forces vet accused of trying to kill wife found dead, ending massive Tennessee manhunt

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The retired Army Special Forces Veteran accused of trying to kill his wife is dead after the incident sparked a massive multi-agency manhunt, according to an official.

Deputy United States Marshal Christian A. Marrero told Fox News Digital that Craig Berry is dead and "no longer a threat to the public." No other details were immediately available.

Berry allegedly shot his wife during a domestic incident at the couple's house in Dover, Tennessee early Friday morning before he fled the area. He was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray told NBC News that Berry's wife, who isn't being named by authorities, tried to get away from the area in her car before her husband fired a shot at her.

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She drove away, Gray said, and Berry tried to follow her until he crashed the car, leaving it totaled.

Berry's wife was taken to a hospital and has been released, the sheriff said. Gray described her injuries as "life-threatening."

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Investigators have spoken with Berry's wife several times, according to the report.

The sheriff said there was a possible "financial situation" with the couple but declined to speculate on "problems" between the couple.

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One family member spoke with Berry on the phone just after the incident, according to Gray, who said they believe the attempted murder suspect destroyed his phone.

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Gray said the search for Berry was "urgent" and had warned residents in the area should "lock all your doors."

He was concerned that Berry would try to steal a car in his attempt to flee.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said it was continuing to assist the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service with helicopters and troopers, as needed, in the hunt for Berry.

The U.S. Marshals were offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helped lead to his capture.

Berry had been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, according to an X post from the agency.

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An Army spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Berry was an infantryman and Special Forces medical sergeant in the Army from 1992 to 2016, leaving the Army as a sergeant first class. He deployed to Iraq four times between 2003 and 2014, according to the spokesperson.

In the hours after the shooting, troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies and investigators from the Stewart County Sheriff's Office searched through a densely wooded area for Berry, according to a video released by the state agency.

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In an earlier social media post, the sheriff's office warned that Berry was considered "armed and dangerous."

Deputies added that Berry was an "excellent swimmer and diver" and was believed to be in "good physical shape," stating he had "extensive training" in survival tactics.

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Stewart County Schools said in a statement on Facebook that Berry's wife is a schoolteacher.

"We are aware of a serious incident involving one of our staff members. We understand this news may be upsetting to students, staff, and families. Please know that this incident did not occur on school grounds, and there is no ongoing threat to our schools," the school district said.

"Our thoughts are with our staff member and her loved ones during this time. We will continue to respect her privacy."