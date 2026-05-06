Fetterman calls NYC protesters 'pro-Hezbollah/Hamas,' puts own Democratic Party on blast

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., described protesters who demonstrated in New York City on Tuesday as "Pro-Hezbollah / Hamas s[---]heads," and indicated that the Democratic Party should speak out against them.

"Mob of Pro-Hezbollah / Hamas s[---]heads raging against law enforcement and terrorizing the NYC Jewish community near a synagogue and day care," Fetterman wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

"Where’s my party’s condemnation?" he added.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CLASH WITH NYPD OFFICERS NEAR SYNAGOGUE

Fetterman made the comments when sharing a post on X that featured video footage in which people could be heard engaging in what sounded like an anti-Zionist chant.

The Forward reported that a spokesperson for Park East indicated that the synagogue had rented space for the Great Israeli Real Estate Event.

"Park East Synagogue remains steadfast in our commitment to peaceful worship, and we are grateful for the NYPD's tireless efforts in protecting the community of our historic landmark synagogue," a Park East Synagogue spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

JOHN FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH PARTY OVER 'ORGY OF SOCIALISM' MAY DAY PROTESTS

Fetterman is a staunch supporter of Israel.

"In the face of consistent attacks, past and present, our special ally and its people have shown true strength and resilience," he declared in a post on X last month.

"Israel: I’m proud to stand on the right side of history, and this voice and vote will never waver. Happy Independence Day!" he declared.

ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE ESCALATES AS DEADLY WEAPON ATTACKS SURGE IN 2025: REPORT

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In a March post, the senator declared, "As a Democrat, I’m deeply proud to stand with Israel through the horror of 10/07. I’m deeply proud of our military and what they’ve accomplished in Epic Fury. Picking country over party is never wrong."