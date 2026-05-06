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Politics

Fetterman calls NYC protesters 'pro-Hezbollah/Hamas,' puts own Democratic Party on blast

"Where’s my party’s condemnation?" Fetterman asked.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Anti-Israel agitators clash with NYPD officers near synagogue Video

Anti-Israel agitators clash with NYPD officers near synagogue

Anti-Israel agitators clashed with New York City police officers near a Manhattan synagogue Tuesday night. (Video by Sam H, FreedomNewsTV)

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., described protesters who demonstrated in New York City on Tuesday as "Pro-Hezbollah / Hamas s[---]heads," and indicated that the Democratic Party should speak out against them.

"Mob of Pro-Hezbollah / Hamas s[---]heads raging against law enforcement and terrorizing the NYC Jewish community near a synagogue and day care," Fetterman wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

"Where’s my party’s condemnation?" he added.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CLASH WITH NYPD OFFICERS NEAR SYNAGOGUE

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters following a briefing by Trump administration officials to members of the Senate on U.S. strikes on Iran, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 3, 2026 (Sen. John Fetterman)

Fetterman made the comments when sharing a post on X that featured video footage in which people could be heard engaging in what sounded like an anti-Zionist chant.

The Forward reported that a spokesperson for Park East indicated that the synagogue had rented space for the Great Israeli Real Estate Event.

"Park East Synagogue remains steadfast in our commitment to peaceful worship, and we are grateful for the NYPD's tireless efforts in protecting the community of our historic landmark synagogue," a Park East Synagogue spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

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Fetterman is a staunch supporter of Israel.

"In the face of consistent attacks, past and present, our special ally and its people have shown true strength and resilience," he declared in a post on X last month.

"Israel: I’m proud to stand on the right side of history, and this voice and vote will never waver. Happy Independence Day!" he declared.

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Sen. John Fetterman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shakes hands with staunchly pro-Israel Sen, John Fetterman, D-Pa., after delivering a controversial address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., July 24, 2024. (ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

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In a March post, the senator declared, "As a Democrat, I’m deeply proud to stand with Israel through the horror of 10/07. I’m deeply proud of our military and what they’ve accomplished in Epic Fury. Picking country over party is never wrong."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
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