Utah police officers killed during domestic disturbance response were husbands, fathers: 'Definitely heroes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Utah police officers who were killed in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night have been identified.

Sgt. Lee Sorensen, 56, and Officer Eric Estrada, 31, of the Tremonton Garland Police Department were both killed at a home in a Tremonton neighborhood, the department said.

"These officers are definitely heroes," Police Chief Chad Reyes in neighboring Brigham City, which is the agency leading the investigation, said at a news conference Monday morning.

Police received multiple 911 hang-up calls around 9:30 p.m. from a home in Tremonton. One Tremonton Garland officer arrived first and began speaking to someone at the home when an armed man came out with a gun, authorities said.

KANSAS DEPUTY FATALLY SHOT BY SUSPECT BARRICADED IN HOUSE: SHERIFF

The man opened fire on the officer, striking and killing him. A second Tremonton Garland officer who rushed to help the first officer "was immediately fired upon by the same male suspect" and was killed, the Brigham City Police Department said in a news release.

Sorensen served in law enforcement for 17 years, 16 of which were in the Garland Police Department. He has received multiple honors for his distinguished service and impact, and was recently promoted to sergeant, with a swearing-in ceremony planned for Friday.

He is survived by his wife, Lanette, and their children.

Estrada began his law enforcement career in 2017, serving with the Logan Police Department before joining the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Tremonton Police Department earlier this year.

Police described Estrada as "a dedicated father and husband, deeply loving and cherishing his family." The news release said "he loved interacting with people and engaging with the community" while on patrol.

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED IN AMBUSH, SHERIFF SAYS

The 31-year-old officer is survived by his wife, Brittney, and their two children, Cienna and Luka.

A deputy from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office also responded and was fired upon while still inside his vehicle with his service dog. The wounded deputy was released from the hospital Monday, and the dog was hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

After the officers were shot, bystanders persuaded the man to put down his weapon, police said. Up to 50 officers from multiple agencies responded. SWAT teams arrived to clear the home and verify that there was no further threat, police said.

The male suspect surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated murder, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the shooting "a terrible and tragic night." He wrote in a post online that the state will mourn the loss "of these courageous law enforcement officers" and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in their honor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.