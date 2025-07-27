Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas

Kansas deputy fatally shot by suspect barricaded in house: sheriff

The 34-year-old deputy was responding to a civil standby call when the tragedy unfolded

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
Kansas sheriff's office mourns the loss of one of its own Video

Kansas sheriff's office mourns the loss of one of its own

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Elijah Ming was killed in a shooting on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kansas sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty on Saturday afternoon after responding to a call at a home. 

Deputy Elijah Ming, 34, was shot by a man who had "barricaded himself inside the residence and opened fire," a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office media release said, stating that deputies had "responded to a call for a civil standby."

Ming, who had worked for the agency for nearly nine years, was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

About one and a half hours after police, which included the Kansas City, Kansas police department, were called to the scene, the suspect "exited the house and was taken into custody."

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED IN AMBUSH, SHERIFF SAYS

Deptuy Elijah Ming

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming was killed in the line of duty on July 26, 2025.  (Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City KS/Facebook)

The suspect was identified as Shawn Harris, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas, by local KSHB.

"Our prayers, compassion, and heartfelt condolences are with Deputy Ming’s family, friends, and the entire Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office," a Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City KS Facebook post said, which shared a picture of the fallen deputy. 

SPORTS REPORTER GUNNED DOWN IN ROAD-RAGE SHOOTING ON INTERSTATE, POLICE SAY

Deputy-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

The deputy-involved shooting happened at a home on S. 30th St. and Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. (Google Maps)

Sheriff Daniel Soptic asked that everyone be respectful of Ming's family and for prayers for his family, the department and the community for the loss during a press conference on Saturday night. 

Wyandotte Mayor Tyrone Garner said he met with Ming's wife and other members of his family at the hospital.

Two Milwaukee police officers ambushed in alley shooting, suspect on the run Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are no words or comfort that can ever ease the pain of losing someone you love to senseless violence," he said. 

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened. 