Kansas deputy fatally shot by suspect barricaded in house: sheriff

A Kansas sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty on Saturday afternoon after responding to a call at a home.

Deputy Elijah Ming, 34, was shot by a man who had "barricaded himself inside the residence and opened fire," a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office media release said, stating that deputies had "responded to a call for a civil standby."

Ming, who had worked for the agency for nearly nine years, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

About one and a half hours after police, which included the Kansas City, Kansas police department, were called to the scene, the suspect "exited the house and was taken into custody."

The suspect was identified as Shawn Harris, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas, by local KSHB.

"Our prayers, compassion, and heartfelt condolences are with Deputy Ming’s family, friends, and the entire Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office," a Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City KS Facebook post said, which shared a picture of the fallen deputy.

Sheriff Daniel Soptic asked that everyone be respectful of Ming's family and for prayers for his family, the department and the community for the loss during a press conference on Saturday night.

Wyandotte Mayor Tyrone Garner said he met with Ming's wife and other members of his family at the hospital.

"There are no words or comfort that can ever ease the pain of losing someone you love to senseless violence," he said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened.